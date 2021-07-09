Baghdad is set for the US withdrawal, Russia says

Shafaq News/Baghdad made it clear to Moscow that Iraq is set for a US withdrawal from the republic, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev told TASS Friday.

"The Iraqi colleagues told us that Baghdad intends for a US withdrawal from the country," he said.

Lavrentyev noted that, should the US withdraw from Iraq, it would be impossible to maintain its contingent in Syria due to logistics issues.

"If that happens and the US contingent withdraws from Iraq, then its maintenance of the contingent in Syria would become impossible due to logistics issues," he added.

In May, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi discussed the US withdrawal from the republic with the US delegation, led by National Security Council Coordinator for the Middle East Brett McGurk. In April, al-Kadhimi stated that the increased combat readiness of the Army and Security Forces, as well as successes in fighting terrorism, made it possible to withdraw up to 60% of the foreign military contingent.

Source:TASS