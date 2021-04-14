Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Baghdad is evading the compensation file for the families of Ba'ath crimes' victims, MP says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-14T08:31:32+0000
Baghdad is evading the compensation file for the families of Ba'ath crimes' victims, MP says

Shafaq News / The Minister of Martyrs and al-Anfal victims, Abdullah Hajj Mahmoud, confirmed on Wednesday that the Kurdistan Regional Government's work is ongoing to obtain financial and moral compensation for the families of Kurdish victims.

Hajj Mahmoud said in a press conference held in the region’s parliament building on the sidelines of a special session for the 33rd anniversary of al-Anfal genocide, "We will pressure through the regional government and Kurdish representatives in the Iraqi parliament to obtain compensation for the families of the victims of the al-Anfal operations", adding, "unfortunately, until now, the federal government has not been able to bear Responsibility for this constitutional obligation."

He noted that the federal government is "evading" the file of compensation for the families of victims of Ba'ath crimes.

Regarding the reasons for the delay in transferring the remains of the victims from the rest of Iraq, the minister said that this process was slightly delayed due to the current conditions and the outbreak of COVID-19, pointing out that work is ongoing in cooperation with the Martyrs and al-Anfal victims Foundation to transfer the remains.

related

The commander of Iranian Quds Force in Baghdad as US-Iraqi dialogue approaches closer

Date: 2020-06-03 13:36:37
The commander of Iranian Quds Force in Baghdad as US-Iraqi dialogue approaches closer

An explosion on the highway west of Baghdad

Date: 2020-08-22 16:38:58
An explosion on the highway west of Baghdad

Iraqi Army officer killed in an ISIS attack in Northern Baghdad

Date: 2021-03-07 12:50:49
Iraqi Army officer killed in an ISIS attack in Northern Baghdad

A new attack targets the US-led coalition in Iraq

Date: 2021-01-08 19:00:24
A new attack targets the US-led coalition in Iraq

Demonstrations in the capital Baghdad turn into an open sit-in in Tahrir Square

Date: 2019-10-25 19:41:07
Demonstrations in the capital Baghdad turn into an open sit-in in Tahrir Square

"High readiness" to prevent infiltrating the borders, Iraqi official says

Date: 2020-09-15 21:02:39
"High readiness" to prevent infiltrating the borders, Iraqi official says

Dozens of people infected with Covid-19 recover in Baghdad

Date: 2020-05-17 10:41:37
Dozens of people infected with Covid-19 recover in Baghdad

Security personnel arrested for harassing a teenage boy in Baghdad

Date: 2020-08-07 18:33:30
Security personnel arrested for harassing a teenage boy in Baghdad