Baghdad inaugurated 2nd phase of the green belt project

Shafaq News / The Mayor of Baghdad, Ammar Kadhim, announced the launching of the second phase of the Baghdad green belt project.

This came during Kadhim's participation at a symposium held by the University of Technology, in cooperation with UNICEF, to discuss the impact of climate change on children and youth in Iraq.

A statement by the mayorship said that the latter had many contributions in this regard, especially the green belt project.

It added that the Baghdad mayorship is serious to find solutions to reduce the repercussions of climate change, including projects that enhance agriculture, infrastructure, and hygiene.