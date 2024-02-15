Baghdad hosts the second edition of the European-Iraqi Poetry Festival

Shafaq News / The second iteration of the European Iraqi Poetry Festival, called "Poetry Bazaar", will open on Al-Mutanabbi Street / Al-Qishla tomorrow, Friday, featuring poetry readings in several languages.

Through the sharing of lyrical narratives, the festival hopes to strengthen cultural relations between Iraq and Europe, according to a statement released today by the German Embassy.

This cultural event will feature a varied collection of poets from Iraq and five other European nations: Germany, Austria, Spain, Switzerland, and the Czech Republic.

The three-day poetry festival, which takes place from February 16 to 18, 2024, is scheduled by the embassy to give a platform for thoughtful conversations about the influence of artificial intelligence on poetry and literature, as well as the implications of this development for various artistic mediums.