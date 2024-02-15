Baghdad hosts the second edition of the European-Iraqi Poetry Festival
Shafaq News / The second iteration of the European Iraqi Poetry Festival, called "Poetry Bazaar", will open on Al-Mutanabbi Street / Al-Qishla tomorrow, Friday, featuring poetry readings in several languages.
Through the sharing of lyrical narratives, the festival hopes to strengthen cultural relations between Iraq and Europe, according to a statement released today by the German Embassy.
This cultural event will feature a varied collection of poets from Iraq and five other European nations: Germany, Austria, Spain, Switzerland, and the Czech Republic.
The three-day poetry festival, which takes place from February 16 to 18, 2024, is scheduled by the embassy to give a platform for thoughtful conversations about the influence of artificial intelligence on poetry and literature, as well as the implications of this development for various artistic mediums.
The festival also highlights the value of translating poetry to promote cross-national exchange of cultural heritage.