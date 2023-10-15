Baghdad hosts meeting of Arab Justice Ministers

Shafaq News / The Executive Office meeting of the Arab Council of Justice Ministers commenced in the capital, Baghdad, on Sunday as part of preparations for the 39th session. The meeting approved an agenda consisting of six items.

During the meeting, the Iraqi Minister of Justice, Khaled Shawani, extended a warm welcome to the Arab Justice Ministers. He expressed the hope that the meeting would yield recommendations and decisions to enhance judicial cooperation and Arab relations within the framework of the Arab Council of Justice Ministers' specialized responsibilities.

Minister Shawani acknowledged the sensitivity of the situation in Gaza, remarking, "We are convening this meeting, and our region is going through a critical time in Gaza." He also expressed condolences to the families of the victims of recent disasters in Morocco and Libya.