Baghdad holds the Iraq International Book Fair on December 9

Shafaq News / Baghdad will host from 9 to 19 December the Iraq International Book Fair.

The exhibition, organized by Al-Mada Foundation for Media, Culture and Arts, is held under the patronage of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, in cooperation with the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Antiquities and the Iraqi Publishers and Writers Association, in the Baghdad International Fair, in Al-Mansour region.

More than 300 publishing houses from 21 Arab and foreign countries will be participating in the exhibition, and its pavilions include about one million titles covering various fields of knowledge, creativity and art.

The exhibition will host dozens of artistic, cultural and media events, including evenings of folk dancing, singing and poetry, in addition to discussion tables and seminars on various topics.

The exhibition management has taken strict COVID-19 precautionary measures, as it will provide gloves and masks in addition to smart sterilization gates and devices, as well as signs and posters of social encouraging distancing.