Baghdad greenlights comprehensive plan to combat illegal migration in Iraq

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Migration and Displaced Persons announced on Tuesday the approval of the National Comprehensive Plan to Combat Illegal Migration.

In a statement today, the ministry noted that, in accordance with the directives of Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, Minister of Migration and Displaced Persons Ivan Faiq Jabro chaired a meeting to discuss the comprehensive plan at the ministry's headquarters in Baghdad. The meeting was attended by members of the main and subcommittees representing the majority of relevant ministries and institutions.

The statement further elaborated that the plan's approval followed in-depth discussions of its core objectives, which revolved around several axes including media and awareness, legal and policy dimensions, social, demographic, and cultural aspects, economic and labor market considerations, international cooperation and commitments, security measures, and migration governance.

The statement concluded by highlighting the minister's appreciation for the committee's diligent efforts in crafting this comprehensive plan. The minister emphasized the necessity of engaging key stakeholders to closely monitor the implementation of the plan's activities and objectives within their respective institutions.