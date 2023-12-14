Baghdad expresses reservation over a paragraph in Cop28 agreement

Shafaq News / The federal government expressed its reservation today, Thursday, about a provision included in the consensus formula of the agreement resulting from the COP28 climate change conference held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, considering that this provision restricts its commitment to the Iraqi people.

The Iraqi government spokesman, Basim Alawadi, said in a statement, "The Iraqi Government expresses its appreciation to the United Arab Emirates for organizing the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change from November 30 to December 13, 2023, and reaching final and mutually agreed-upon decisions that were negotiated throughout the duration of the conference."

He added, "Iraq, one of the countries grappling with the severe impacts of climate change, is committed to mitigating its effects. This commitment is driven by the imperative to safeguard the well-being of its citizens, protect its environment, and ensure the resilience of its agricultural system. The decisions made during the conference represent a significant stride toward realizing the objectives outlined in the Paris Agreement. Paramount among these goals is the reduction of adverse impacts linked to escalating temperatures, marking a crucial step in Iraq's proactive climate action."

"While encountering objections and reservations from certain nations on specific clauses, the final declaration achieved a noteworthy milestone by securing a consensus decision to shift the negotiation focus from restricting fossil fuels to charting a fair energy transition path. This accomplishment holds particular significance for developing and oil-exporting countries, underscoring their commitment to navigating a balanced and equitable trajectory in the face of global energy challenges."

According to the statement, "these decisions impose robust obligations on industrialized nations at the conference. This includes commitments such as furnishing additional funding to support developing countries in their endeavors to mitigate emissions, adapt to climate change, facilitate technology transfer, enhance capacity building, and contribute to the financing of the Loss and Damage Fund.

"The Iraqi government appreciates the achieved consensus but voices reservations about a specific clause that poses constraints on fulfilling our commitments to the Iraqi people and national interests."

Alawadi further argued, "The Government of Iraq commends the dedication of its negotiators, collaborating with counterparts from various developing and oil-exporting nations. Together, they successfully upheld the role of fossil fuels as an instrument for development and prevented the adoption of texts sought by certain developed countries that could have been detrimental to the interests of our peoples."