Shafaq News / Iraq's Minister of Foreign affairs, Fuad Hussein, announced Baghdad's readiness to host Iranian-Saudi talks .

Hussein held a phone call with his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, in which they discussed bilateral relations between Iraq and Iran, and the latest political developments in the Region.

The Iraqi Minister expressed Baghdad's readiness to host Iranian-Saudi talks, hoping to build strong ties between the two countries.