Baghdad expresses full support for Erbil following the attack

Shafaq News / The deputy Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, Shakhwan Abdullah, stressed the Parliament's support for the Kurdish people following the attack that targeted Erbil recently.

Abdullah said in a statement that the Iraqi Parliament rejects all kinds of aggression against the Kurdistan Region, noting that what happened targets the country's sovereignty, and is "an unacceptable transgression, and a dangerous unprecedented event."

He added that investigations are ongoing in cooperation between Baghdad and Erbil.

In order to follow up on the latest developments and monitor the repercussions of the attack, Abdullah said that he and the First Deputy Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament have visited Erbil.

The Deputy Speaker of the Kurdistan Region's Parliament, Hemin Hawrami, and heads of Parliamentary blocs, have received the Iraqi delegation and discussed the attack's repercussions, according to Abdullah.