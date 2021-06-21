Baghdad engaged in an "intelligence battle" in three other governorates

Shafaq News / A member of the Security and Defense Committee in the Iraqi parliament, Abbas Sarout, confirmed there is a move regarding security leaders, in three governorates bordering the Kurdistan Region, to limit the violations that occurred recently. This came after a series of meetings with security leaders and the delegation that visited the Region to resolve the security breach crisis. Sarout told Shafaq News Agency, "The Parliamentary Security and Defense Committee is still in contact with the security leaders, as it hosted them in previous sessions, especially the leaders in Saladin, Diyala, and Kirkuk." "These governorates are the ones in which security breaches abound, because they have rugged areas, mountains, and hills, and therefore they are easy to be infiltrated by ISIS terrorists." Sarout stressed that there is a need for intelligence efforts to train and prepare, such as installing thermal cameras that detect the enemy from a distance, etc.. as this is an "intelligence battle". He indicated that the achievements made by the security leaders are remarkable, noting that positive results will emerge from the visit of the central government delegation.

