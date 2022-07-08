Baghdad denies approving the filling of the Ilisu dam

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of water resources denied, on Friday, media reports about the Ministry's approval for Turkey to fill the Ilisu dam.

The Ministry said in a statement that the dam was filled back in 2019, upon the request of former Minister Jamal al-Adeli.

The statement called on media outlets to only publish accurate information obtained from reliable sources.

Iraq is going through a stifling water crisis, as the water level in the Tigris and Euphrates rivers is decreasing.

The Ilisu dam that Turkey built exacerbated the problem and negativity affected Iraq's water resources.