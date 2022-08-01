Baghdad demonstrators: about 10,000 protestors in the Green Zone

Shafaq News / The committee in charge of the sit-in in the Iraqi parliament banned, on Monday, entry to some parts of the Parliament building.

Shafaq News agency's correspondent reported that the committee closed the hall where parliamentary sessions are held, in addition to the corridors leading to the MPs' offices and the constitutional hall.

He added that the largest hall was left open for the demonstrators and visitors.

It is worth noting that the situation in the Green Zone, in which there are about 10,000 protestors, is stable.