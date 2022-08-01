Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Baghdad demonstrators: about 10,000 protestors in the Green Zone

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-08-01T20:27:43+0000
Baghdad demonstrators: about 10,000 protestors in the Green Zone

Shafaq News / The committee in charge of the sit-in in the Iraqi parliament banned, on Monday, entry to some parts of the Parliament building.

Shafaq News agency's correspondent reported that the committee closed the hall where parliamentary sessions are held, in addition to the corridors leading to the MPs' offices and the constitutional hall.

He added that the largest hall was left open for the demonstrators and visitors.

It is worth noting that the situation in the Green Zone, in which there are about 10,000 protestors, is stable.

related

International organization: 7 demonstrators kidnapped, including a boy in Tahrir Square in central Baghdad

Date: 2019-12-02 09:35:05
International organization: 7 demonstrators kidnapped, including a boy in Tahrir Square in central Baghdad

Baghdad denies reports about al-Kadhimi dismissing an architect in the municipality

Date: 2021-12-02 15:34:52
Baghdad denies reports about al-Kadhimi dismissing an architect in the municipality

No causalities were registered in the Baghdad fire

Date: 2021-08-03 18:50:22
No causalities were registered in the Baghdad fire

12 injuries in an explosion that targeted Baghdad

Date: 2021-04-15 11:48:16
12 injuries in an explosion that targeted Baghdad

Shelling targets Iraqi security forces near Baghdad

Date: 2020-03-17 09:18:06
Shelling targets Iraqi security forces near Baghdad

Security forces use bombs to break up student sit-ins in Baghdad

Date: 2019-10-28 09:07:56
Security forces use bombs to break up student sit-ins in Baghdad

United States shot an Iraqi Drone by accident

Date: 2020-12-16 16:26:20
United States shot an Iraqi Drone by accident

"Who Killed me?" demonstrations take over al-Tahrir and al-Nisour squares in Baghdad

Date: 2021-05-25 13:55:49
"Who Killed me?" demonstrations take over al-Tahrir and al-Nisour squares in Baghdad