Baghdad continues transferring Hamdaniya fire victims abroad for treatment

Shafaq News / A spokesperson for the Prime Minister's office confirmed today, Friday, that the government is persisting in transferring the victims of the Hamdaniya fire incident abroad.

In a statement, the Prime Minister's advisor on health matters, Saleh Damad Al-Saadi, was sent to Turkey by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani to oversee the treatment of the victims of the tragic fire incident in Hamdaniya, who are currently receiving medical care in Turkish hospitals.

The statement emphasized, "the government continues to transfer the victims whose health conditions allow for treatment outside Iraq," clarifying that these measures fall within its duties and responsibilities towards its citizens.

Furthermore, the statement mentioned, "Today, the fourth group, consisting of (3) victims of the Hamdaniya fire incident along with their companions, was transferred. They were accompanied by a specialized medical team, bringing the total number of transferred victims to (23) citizens, based on medical reports confirming that their health conditions permit travel."