Baghdad confirms commitment to implementing Sinjar agreement

Shafaq News / Zaidan Khalaf, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Human Rights, reiterated on Tuesday the Federal Government's commitment to implementing the agreement signed with the Kurdistan Regional Government to normalize the situation in the disputed Sinjar district, caught in the crossfire between Erbil and Baghdad.

Speaking at a seminar on the sidelines of the 2023 Miri Forum in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Khalaf addressed the plight of Yazidi survivors liberated from the clutches of ISIS, who are entitled to designated stipends. "Today, more than 1,141 Yazidi survivors receive salaries. In the past two weeks, there was a plan to distribute lands to them," he revealed.

Khalaf further elaborated, stating, "We have more than 3,000 families in Sinjar covered under social assistance, with over 3,000 displaced families benefiting from the return grant, along with various other services." He emphasized the stable security situation in Nineveh province, which includes Sinjar, indicating a conducive environment for the return of displaced individuals.

Highlighting future initiatives, Khalaf mentioned ongoing projects in Nineveh, underscoring Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani's special focus on the province. "We are collaborating closely with the representative of the Kurdistan Regional Government, Rebar Ahmed, to ensure the successful implementation of the Sinjar agreement in the upcoming phase," he affirmed.