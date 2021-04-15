Baghdad condemns Erbil’s Attack

Shafaq News / Iraq’s President, Barham Salih condemned the explosives-laden drone’s attack that targeted Erbil International Airport.

Salih said on Twitter, "The repeated targeting of facilities in Erbil, and Baghdad and other regions are condemned terrorist crimes that target the security of the citizen and impede national efforts to protect the country's stability and sovereignty, and require uniting the ranks to support the security services in enforcing the law, protecting citizens and combating foreign terrorists."

For his part, The Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi directed the authorities to open an immediate investigation into the attacks that took place in Erbil and other regions.

Al-Kadhimi stressed that the security of Iraq is “the responsibility of the government and the Iraqi security forces, and this type of terrorist acts that take place during the month of Ramadan are aimed at destabilizing security.”

Meanwhile, Maj. Gen, Yahya Rasool, the spokesman for the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, said, "At a time when the Sons of Iraq, our security forces draw the most wonderful pictures in defending this country and combating terrorism and crime, some people are trying to create chaos and destabilize security and stability, which is unacceptable and will be faced forcefully by law and the solidarity of the Iraqi people."

Yesterday evening, a drone dropped explosives near U.S. forces stationed at Erbil airport in northern Iraq, with no immediate reports of casualties.