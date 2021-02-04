Report

Baghdad commemorates ISIS' Yazidi victims in an official ceremony

Date: 2021-02-04T12:14:57+0000
Shafaq News / An official funeral ceremony was held in Al-Shaheed monument in Baghdad to commemorate the Yazidi victims whom ISIS killed in 2014.

The Iraqi President, Barham Salih, Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Hassan Al-Kaabi, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fuad Hussein, senior officials, and heads of diplomatic missions in Iraq attended the ceremony.

The President posted a tweet accompanied by several photos from the ceremony, in which he said that the victims will be buried Kocho, where an ISIS bloody terrorist crime took place. 

"What happened to our sons and daughters of different religions and sects is a wound for the entire nation. Victory for the victims can only be achieved when the state brings justice to them."

