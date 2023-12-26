Baghdad calls on international community to stop Israeli crimes in Gaza

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Foreign Ministry on Tuesday called on the international community to take responsibility and stop the "crimes of the Israeli occupation" against the Palestinians.

The ministry also welcomed the call by the UN Security Council to deliver humanitarian aid to the besieged Gaza Strip.

In a statement released earlier today, the ministry said that it welcomed the call of UN Security Council Resolution 2720 for the international community to take urgent steps to allow the immediate delivery of humanitarian assistance to the Gaza Strip in a comprehensive, safe, and unhindered manner, in order to create the necessary conditions for a ceasefire.