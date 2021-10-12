Baghdad calls on Ankara to ease travel restrictions for Iraqis
Category: Iraq News
Shafaq News/ Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs called on Tuesday Turkey to ease travel restrictions for Iraqis who want to travel to Ankara.
"Foreign Minister, Fuad Hussein met his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, in the Serbian capital Belgrade, on the sidelines of his participation in the meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement Group and the celebration of the 60th anniversary of the first conference of the Movement." The spokesperson of Iraqi Foreign Affairs, Ahmad Al-Sahaf, said in a statement.
He explained that the Iraqi Minister called to ease travel restrictions and facilitate granting entry visas for Iraqi citizens wishing to visit Ankara.