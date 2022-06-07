Baghdad calls for reconsidering RRRF working mechanisms

Shafaq News / Iraq's Minister of planning met today with the British, the Canadian, and the Swedish ambassadors to Iraq, Mark Bryson Richardson and Gregory Galligan, and Jonas Lovén, in addition to the Special Representative of the world bank mission in Iraq, Ramzi Numan.

A statement by the Ministry said that the meeting discussed the working mechanisms of the Reform, Recovery, and Reconstruction Fund for Iraq, noting that the minister expressed Baghdad's readiness to enhance cooperation with the UK, Canada, and Sweden to overcome the international food security crisis and implement reconstruction projects in the country.

The Iraqi minister called for reconsidering the fund's adopted mechanisms and making them more suitable for the current economic situation, stressing the need to proceed with implementing more projects and strengthening ties and coordination between donor countries and Iraq, through the ministry of planning.

For their part, the ambassador praised the Iraqi ministry's effort to address the crises, expressing their countries' readiness to provide more support to Baghdad, according to the statement.