Baghdad asks Ankara to re-allow Iraqis' entry to Turkey without a visa

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs asked its Turkish counterpart to return to the 2009 agreement, which allows entry of both countries' citizens without a visa.

This came in a joint press conference held by Iraqi Minister of foreign affairs Fouad Hussein with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.

Hussein said during the conference, "We discussed how to implement the Sinjar agreement concluded between Erbil and Baghdad and the steps that must be taken", adding, "We also discussed returning to the 2009 agreement for Iraqis to enter Turkey without a visa."

For his part, Çavuşoğlu stressed that ISIS and PKK threats prompted Turkey to suspend the 2009 agreement.

The Iraqi Minister is visiting Turkey in preparation for an official visit that Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi will pay to Ankara on Thursday.