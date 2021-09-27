Report

Baghdad and Washington discuss US-Iranian relations

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-09-27T06:31:13+0000
Shafaq News / The Iraqi Foreign Minister, Fuad Hussein, discussed with the U.S. Special Representative to Iran US-Iranian relations and ways to hold future meetings between the two parties.

The meeting discussed political and security developments in the region and their repercussions, the reality of US-Iranian relations, and the possibility of holding future meetings.

 Hussein stressed the roles and activities undertaken by Iraq in reducing tensions between the countries of the region, in order to maintain regional peace and security.

 He hoped for, "the return of talks in Vienna to implement the agreements and the joint action plan, to obtain their positive repercussions on the regional and international relations."

 For his part, Malley praised "Iraq's pivotal role in the region to build relations between the countries of the region to peacefully resolve differences through dialogue.

