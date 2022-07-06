Baghdad and Tehran sign two MoUs on security cooperation ahead of the Arbaeen pilgrimage

Shafaq News/ Iraq and Iran have signed two memoranda of understanding (MoU) on security cooperation and bolstering commercial exchange between the two neighboring countries.

"We discussed a spectrum of issues of mutual interest: Border-crossing, commercial, and joint border ventures, and pilgrims visits," said Iran's deputy prime minister, Sayyid Majid Mir Hamdi, in a joint press conference with his Iraqi counterpart, Mahdi al-Fukayki.

"We signed two MoUs on security cooperation and the Arbaeen pilgrimage," he said, "We hope the talks yield a positive outcome in the context of developing commercial exchange and border security."

Mir Ahmadi, who arrived in Baghdad on the top of a high-profile Iranian delegation, held a series of meetings with the Iraqi Interior Minister, Baghdad police command, and a group of senior officeholders in preparation for the annual Arbaeen pilgrimage to Karbala.