Baghdad and Paris Sign MoU for Cooperation and Exchange in Various Fields

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Municipality of Baghdad and the municipality of Paris signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance cooperation and exchange experiences in various fields.

The MoU was signed by the Mayor of Baghdad, Ammar Musa, and the Mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, in the presence of Prime Minister Muhammad Shia'a al-Sudani.

Prime Minister Al-Sudani expressed that the signing of the MoU reflects the cooperative relations between Iraq and France and aims to showcase Baghdad's beauty, history, and heritage. Furthermore, the Iraqi government is committed to implementing projects highlighting Iraq's civilizational importance and status.

The memorandum includes provisions for strengthening cooperation in several areas, including water, sanitation, waste management, energy, urban planning, culture, tourism, and cultural and urban heritage preservation. It also emphasizes collaboration in environmental management and sustainability.

This agreement signifies the dedication of both Baghdad and Paris to foster collaboration and work together to promote the development and prosperity of their respective cities. Furthermore, it provides a framework for exchanging experiences, knowledge, and best practices, which can contribute to advancing various sectors in both municipalities.