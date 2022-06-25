Baghdad and Najaf airports closed by bad weather

Shafaq News/ A dust storm blanketed swathes of central Iraq on Saturday , turning skies orange, reducing visibility and suspending flights at two main airports.

The bad weather forced the Baghdad International Airport and Najaf Airport south of the capital to suspend flights indefinitely, the authorities said.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that poor vision at 400 meters prompted Baghdad's International airport to suspend the flights.

Earlier today, Erbil's International Airport halted flights temporarily for poor weather but resumed its activity an hour later.