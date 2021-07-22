Baghdad and Najaf Airports to conduct PCR tests for people arriving in Iraq

Shafaq News / Baghdad and Najaf International Airports announced that people arriving in Iraq on a religious visit must undergo COVID-19 tests.

An official document stated that the test fees will be 60 thousand dinars, or its equivalent in U.S. dollars, to be paid in cash at the airport."

These measures come after the Iraqi Ministry of Health confirmed, yesterday, that the country is on the cusp of a health and humanitarian disaster, after recording unprecedented rates of cases and deaths during COVID-19's third wave.

Since the outbreak of the virus in Iraq, more than 1.5 million people have contracted the disease, according to Iraqi health, and more than 18,000 people passed away.