Baghdad and Erbil hold a high-level security meeting to discuss the situation in Kolju 

Shafaq News/ Commanders from the Peshmerga and the Iraqi army forces convene in Kolju on the outskirts of the Kalar sub-district to ponder solutions for the growing threat of ISIS militants in the territory.

The meeting was attended by the commander of the fifth axis, Brigadier-General Kawa Gharib, from the Peshmerga side, and the commander of the Iraqi army's first division, Major-General Taha Askar Mazloum, from the federal side.

"The meeting touched upon the security situation in Kolju, an area between Garmyan and Diyala, and ways to address the security gaps exploited by the terrorist groups," a source told Shafaq News Agency.

"The terrorists sheltering in the security gaps om Kolju used to attack the security forces and the civilians in nearby territories. However, the area is secured now by the Iraqi army and the Peshmerga forces," the source added.