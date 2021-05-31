Baghdad and Erbil express readiness to implement the 2021 Budget

Shafaq News / Baghdad and Erbil expressed today their readiness to implement the provisions of the 2021 budget.

This came in a meeting between Kurdistan Region Finance Minister Awat Sheikh Janab with Federal Finance Minister Ali Allawi in Baghdad, according to a statement issued by the region’s ministry of finance.

The statement said that the two sides discussed the mechanisms for implementing the 2021 budget and what falls on the Federal Ministry of Finance and the Kurdistan Regional Government.

This meeting comes within the framework of the Kurdistan region's delegation visit to Baghdad, to discuss the implementation of the budget.

It is expected that the delegation will hold talks with the Federal Ministry of Oil to discuss the oil file and prepare a joint report to be submitted to the Federal Ministry of Finance.