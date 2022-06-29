Report

Baghdad and Baku discuss strengthening ties in various fields

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-06-29T21:01:30+0000
Baghdad and Baku discuss strengthening ties in various fields

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Parliamentary delegation in Baku stressed, on Wednesday, the importance of enhancing economic, cultural, and commercial exchange with Azerbaijan.

The office of the Deputy Speaker Shakhwan Abdullah said in a statement that the latter, who is heading the delegation, met his Azerbaijani counterpart in Baku, and the Azerbaijani-Iraqi Friendship Committee.

The statement noted that the meeting discussed enhancing cooperation between the two countries.

For his part, Abdullah praised Azerbaijan's support for the Iraqi people, and its help for Iraq to combat terrorism and overcome the COVID-19 crisis.

Abdullah called on Baku to facilitate grating visas for Iraqis, noting that Iraq and Azerbaijan have strong historical and cultural ties.

