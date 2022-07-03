Report

Baghdad airport resumes air traffic after a halt for bad weather

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-07-03T11:00:27+0000
Baghdad airport resumes air traffic after a halt for bad weather

Shafaq News/ A dust storm blanketed swathes of central Iraq on Sunday, turning skies orange, reducing visibility, and suspending flights at the airport of the capital city, Baghdad.

The bad weather forced the Baghdad International Airport Airport south of the capital to suspend flights indefinitely, the authorities said.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that poor vision at 450 meters prompted Baghdad's International airport to suspend the flights.

The air traffic was resumed a few hours later after restoring vision at 650 meters, according to a statement by the airport's administration.

