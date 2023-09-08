Baghdad affirms full diapursment of financial commitments to KRI

Shafaq News / The spokesperson for the federal government, Bassim al-Awadi, stated on Friday that the government has fulfilled all its financial commitments towards the Kurdistan Region (KRI), adding that the federal government has not received oil and non-oil revenues from Erbil.

Al-Awadi stated that "the federal government is keen on the rights of citizens in the KRI, just as it is keen on the rights of citizens in all government." He emphasized that "compliance with federal laws and agreements, within the framework of the constitution, is the shortest path to completing financial transfers and enhancing trust."

He also mentioned that "the federal budget law mandated its delivery, and despite the regional government's (KRG) non-compliance, the federal government has decided not to burden the Iraqi citizens in KRI with the consequences of non-compliance. We have acted within the bounds of the law by allowing a decision in the Council of Ministers to lend to the region until its financial problems are resolved fundamentally."

Al-Awadi continued by saying that "the federal government has fully executed its financial commitments towards KRI and made significant efforts to provide solutions. By the end of June, the funds entrusted to KRI exceeded three times its share, according to actual state expenditures, while Baghdad has not received oil and non-oil revenues."

KRG's Council of Ministers called on the federal government in Baghdad two days ago to disburse the financial entitlements to KRI per the amounts specified in the budget tables, urging the international community to support KRI in securing its constitutional rights and financial entitlements under the constitution and signed agreements.

KRI’s PM, Masrour Barzani stated that "Baghdad's failure to send our financial entitlements as stipulated in the federal general budget is a violation of constitutional agreements that harms our citizens and undermines trust."