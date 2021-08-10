Baghdad Summit: Al-Kadhimi’s envoy arrives in Tehran

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein arrived today, Tuesday, in the Iranian capital, Tehran, on an official visit.

This visit comes as a part of regional tours carried out by envoys of the Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi to the neighboring countries to participate in the Baghdad summit.

Yesterday, Monday, a government source revealed that Iraq is seeking to sponsor direct talks between the United States and Iran during the Baghdad summit.

Iraq’s Neighboring Countries Summit will be held in Baghdad before the end of this August, with high-level European participation.

since taking power, Al-Kadhimi's government has been working to restore Iraq's relations with its Arab and regional surroundings.