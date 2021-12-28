Baghdad-Sharm el-Sheikh flight path to be inaugurated this week
Shafaq News/ Iraqi Airways will soon launch Baghdad-Sharm el-Sheikh flight path, spokesperson to the State-owned company, Hussein Jalil, said on Tuesday.
Jalil said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, "we have a plan to inaugurate new routes. Some suspended routes will be revived too."
"The first of which will be Sharm el-Sheikh flight path which will be inaugurated next Thursday," he continued.
On December 9, Iraq's Minister of Transportation, Naser Hussein al-Shibli, said that the Ministry had concluded a contract with an Italian company to operate the Basra-Baghdad-Berlin route.
In the same context, al-Shibli and his Iranian counterpart, Rustom Qasimi, on Sunday signed a memorandum of understanding to construct a railway between Basra and Shalemcheh. The deal concludes 20 years of talks between the Iraqi and Iranian sides, the Ministry said in a statement.