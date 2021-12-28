Baghdad-Sharm el-Sheikh flight path to be inaugurated this week

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-12-28T13:41:44+0000

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Airways will soon launch Baghdad-Sharm el-Sheikh flight path, spokesperson to the State-owned company, Hussein Jalil, said on Tuesday. Jalil said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, "we have a plan to inaugurate new routes. Some suspended routes will be revived too." "The first of which will be Sharm el-Sheikh flight path which will be inaugurated next Thursday," he continued. On December 9, Iraq's Minister of Transportation, Naser Hussein al-Shibli, said that the Ministry had concluded a contract with an Italian company to operate the Basra-Baghdad-Berlin route. In the same context, al-Shibli and his Iranian counterpart, Rustom Qasimi, on Sunday signed a memorandum of understanding to construct a railway between Basra and Shalemcheh. The deal concludes 20 years of talks between the Iraqi and Iranian sides, the Ministry said in a statement.

related

Iraq and Iran to resume flights on November 29

Date: 2021-11-27 12:02:40

Flights between Iraq and Europe resumed after a five-year ban

Date: 2020-10-22 19:55:46

Iraqi Airways responds to reports on banning flights over the emergence of SARS-Cov-2 new strain

Date: 2020-12-22 13:36:48

Iraqi Airways to resume flights from Iraq to China

Date: 2021-04-03 09:02:44

Iraq resumes flights with Belarus

Date: 2021-04-23 13:25:24

Iraqi Airways begins evacuating Iraqis who stuck in India

Date: 2021-05-03 11:12:56

Iraq’s Civil Aviation Authority halt flights to Belarus

Date: 2021-08-06 19:10:20