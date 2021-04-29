Baghdad/Rusafa Investigation Court arrests employees at Ibn Al-Khatib Hospital

Shafaq News / Baghdad/Rusafa Investigation Court has issued on Thursday arrest warrants for employees at Ibn Al-Khatib Hospital after the fire incident.

The Media Center of the Supreme Judicial Council said the Rusafa Investigation Court which is investigating the fire at the hospital, recorded the witnesses statements and issued arrest warrants for hospital employees including an official at the maintenance department, the civil defense official, the oxygen tanks maintenance official, the administrative assistant, and others.

On April 25, more than 80 people were killed in the fire that began with an exploding oxygen tank at the COVID-19 hospital.

The incident fueled the anger of Iraqis who say their political class is unable to improve services.