Baghdad Provincial Council outlines plans to enhance city services

Shafaq News/ The Baghdad Provincial Council unveiled, on Saturday, its strategies to improve the service landscape of the capital.

Council member Aseel Al-Khalidi expressed to Shafaq News Agency the Council's commitment to enhancing "Baghdad's appearance" by implementing a comprehensive service program.

Al-Khalidi stated, "We are dedicated to completing all projects in the capital (Baghdad), whether previously stalled or recently initiated. Our focus includes finalizing services initiated by the government to alleviate traffic congestion and addressing issues related to schools, healthcare, and other essential services."

Baghdad confronts various challenges, including severe traffic congestion hindering citizen mobility.

The Iraqi capital ranked 52nd globally in population density out of 500 cities in the American CEOWORLD magazine.