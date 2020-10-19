Baghdad-Paris relations are on right track

Shafaq News / Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi meets on Monday morning, with his French counterpart Jean Castex.

"Ways to improve bilateral relations between the two countries in the economic, investment, security and health fields were discussed." A statement by Al-Kadhimi’s office said.

"Iraq is seeking for balanced relations with all countries; therefore, the two parties stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation."

For his part, the French Prime Minister confirmed “There is keenness in France to support Iraq in various levels."

Al-Kadhimi arrived in France on Monday morning and it’s supposed to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron and senior officials the joint cooperation between Baghdad and Paris in various fields.

Al-Kadhimi's European Tour which started on October 18 includes London, Paris and Berlin to conclude agreements in various fields.