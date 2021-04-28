Report

Baghdad Operations Command raises combat readiness; three terrorists apprehended in al-Anbar

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-28T11:43:14+0000
Shafaq News/ The Commander of Baghdad Operations, Major-General Ahmed Salim, chaired today, Wednesday, a security meeting at the command's headquarters.

The meeting was attended by high-level officials, including the command's division and formulations senior officers, security departments' directors, al-Karkh and al-Rusafa Civil Defense Director, al-Karkh and al-Rusafa Traffic department directors, and chiefs of staff.

An official readout of the meeting said that Salim emphasized "the strict compliance with the instructions of the command precisely and professionally, and maintaining all formations readiness for combat at top levels."

Baghdad Operations Commander shed light on "the human interaction with the emergency cases, and the implementation of the Supreme Committee for National Health and Safety recommendations on Coronavirus preventive measures."

In al-Anbar, Major-General Nasser el-Ghannam announced the apprehension of three terrorists wanted pursuant to Article 4/Terrorism. The security forces, according to el-Ghannam, found two caches of explosive devices and a hideout for ISIS operatives.

