Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Baghdad Operations Command pledges to purge Tarmiyah from ISIS terrorist cells

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-15T20:45:24+0000
Baghdad Operations Command pledges to purge Tarmiyah from ISIS terrorist cells

Shafaq News/ The head of Baghdad operations command, Lieutenant-General Ahmed Salim Bahjat, said today that the security forces will not withdraw from the Tarmiyah district, north of the capital, unless it is completely purged of terrorist cells.

Bahjat said in a statement that the security operation in Tarmiyah district has achieved outstanding results since its launch until now, noting that the forces will continue their tasks.

In turn, the commander of Baghdad / al-Karkh operations, Major General Saad Mohsen Uraibi, confirmed that the security forces, during their implementation of operations in Tarmiyah, were able to kill a prominent ISIS leader.

The Security Media Cell announced earlier today that a joint intelligence force carried out a searching campaign in Tarmiyah district, in Baghdad.

related

ISIS terrorists who committed a massacre in a hospital arrested in Baghdad

Date: 2020-12-13 09:45:27
ISIS terrorists who committed a massacre in a hospital arrested in Baghdad

An ISIS terrorist arrested in South Baghdad

Date: 2021-06-13 14:16:55
An ISIS terrorist arrested in South Baghdad

Religious shrines might be targeted to prelude "Northern State of Baghdad"

Date: 2020-05-03 10:39:40
Religious shrines might be targeted to prelude "Northern State of Baghdad"

ISIS attack kills Sunni fighters northern Baghdad

Date: 2020-02-29 10:01:31
ISIS attack kills Sunni fighters northern Baghdad

ISIS attack southern Baghdad causes casualties

Date: 2020-05-27 11:16:03
ISIS attack southern Baghdad causes casualties

ISIS claims responsibility for Baghdad twin attack

Date: 2021-01-22 05:38:50
ISIS claims responsibility for Baghdad twin attack

Dangerous terrorist plan to target Baghdad, Kurdistan and a number of provinces foiled

Date: 2020-05-31 09:32:27
Dangerous terrorist plan to target Baghdad, Kurdistan and a number of provinces foiled

A security source explains the explosion’s sound in Baghdad

Date: 2020-04-04 09:44:13
A security source explains the explosion’s sound in Baghdad