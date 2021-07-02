Report

Baghdad Operations Command foils an attempt to target Baghdad International Airport

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-07-02T17:43:44+0000
Shafaq News/ Baghdad Operations Command announced on Friday, that it thwarted an attempt to target Baghdad International Airport.

Baghdad Operations Commander Maj. Gen. Ahmed Salim Bahjat said in a brief statement "The 6th Brigade foiled an operation to attack Baghdad International Airport with 10 Grad missiles."

Meanwhile; A security source told Shafaq News Agency; The missiles and launchers were found in the Jihad neighborhood near the Airport.

It is noteworthy that the U.S. base located at Baghdad International Airport is often targeted with missiles by unidentified parties.

 The United states accused pro-Iranians factions, but no party declared responsibility.

