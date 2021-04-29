Baghdad Operations Command apprehends scores of wanted persons, including terrorism suspects

Shafaq News/ The Baghdad Operations Command said today, Thursday, that it continues to pursue its duties in securing the electoral centers besides conducting search and swooping campaigns within the sectors of authority.

A press release of the Command said that security forces apprehended multiple suspects over different charges, including two suspects wanted in accordance with the provisions of Article 4/Terrorism, and seized unlicensed weapons in Northeastern Baghdad.

According to the press release, a force of the 17th Infantry Brigade arrested scores of persons wanted by the Judiciary pursuant to several articles, including forgery, and seized explosives and equipment in the south of the Iraqi capital.

A unit from the first division of the Federal Police dismantled a network of three drug dealers and arrested its members.

The arrestees were caught in possession of huge amounts of illicit drug pills.

The second division of the Federal Police also busted several wanted persons, including a thief, and seized weapons and ammunition.

A joint force from the Baghdad Operations Command apprehended two drug dealers in possession of pills and unlicensed weapons and two others for impersonation.