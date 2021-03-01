Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Baghdad Municipality Prepares for Pope Francis's Visit

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-01T11:27:49+0000
Baghdad Municipality Prepares for Pope Francis's Visit

Shafaq News/ The citizens of Baghdad woke up on Monday to an extensive campaign launched by the Baghdad Municipality to clean and decorate the capital streets in preparation for Pope Francis's first visit to Iraq.

Citizens were not as happy as they are expected to be with the campaign, according to what some informed Shafaq News Agency, since they believe that if the government wants to implement projects and pave roads, they would have done it earlier. However, they do not seem to care unless there is a big event such as Pope Francis' visit or the Arab summit, as in 2012.

The capital is on the clock to welcome Pope Francis in one of history's most remarkable visits.

related

Official injured in an IED blast targeting a Coalition convoy in Baghdad

Date: 2021-02-15 14:39:23
Official injured in an IED blast targeting a Coalition convoy in Baghdad

A night visit for Al-Kadhimi to a central prison

Date: 2020-07-30 08:37:53
A night visit for Al-Kadhimi to a central prison

Wasit addresses Baghdad to close Zarbatiyah port with Iran

Date: 2020-02-20 14:52:07
Wasit addresses Baghdad to close Zarbatiyah port with Iran

Good news from Baghdad and WHO regarding Corona in Iraq

Date: 2020-03-07 11:25:42
Good news from Baghdad and WHO regarding Corona in Iraq

A new explosion targets a liquor shop in Baghdad

Date: 2021-01-14 18:06:53
A new explosion targets a liquor shop in Baghdad

New attack hit Baghdad’ stores

Date: 2021-02-02 05:41:30
New attack hit Baghdad’ stores

Protesters regain control of two squares in Baghdad

Date: 2020-01-25 10:44:17
Protesters regain control of two squares in Baghdad

Two Antique dealers busted in Baghdad and Nineveh

Date: 2020-12-29 08:59:07
Two Antique dealers busted in Baghdad and Nineveh