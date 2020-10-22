Baghdad-London cooperation to continue in several fields

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, met today, Thursday in London, with his British counterpart Boris Johnson, as part of his European tour.

“The two parties discussed ways to improve bilateral relations between the two countries in the economic, investment, security and health fields." A statement by Al-Kadhimi’s office said.

“The meeting resulted in an agreement to elevate the cooperation between Baghdad and London, in fighting terrorism and political fields to confront the challenges that Iraq faces due to the decline in global oil prices and the Corona pandemic.” The statement added.

Al-Kadhimi's European Tour which started on October 18 includes London, Paris and Berlin to conclude agreements in various fields.