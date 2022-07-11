Baghdad/Karkh Court dismissed a lawsuit against PUK

Shafaq News/ The Karkh Court in Baghdad revealed that it dismissed the lawsuit against the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), filed by the PUK ex-co-chair Lahur Sheikh Jangi.

PUK media quoted sources saying the Court dismissed the lawsuit on June 12.

The lawsuit was submitted by Jangi's lawyer over the Party's decision to remove Jangi from the presidency post.

In February 2020, Bafel Talabani and Lahur Sheikh Jangi Talabani were elected as co-chairs of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, the first step of its kind for Kurdish parties.

It was agreed that the founder's son, Bafel, would conduct politics while Sheikh Jangi would take responsibility for security files.

During Jalal Talabani's illness, Jangi gradually took defacto steps to control social and youth fronts and security institutions in the Party until Bafel could not remove him and eventually agreed to share the leadership.

However, Bafel Talabani's move, supported by veteran leaders in the Party, pulled the rug out from Sheikh Jangi and stripped the power over the institutions under his control for years.

These fast-moving developments prompted Iraqi President Barham Salih, a PUK leader, and American and Iranian parties to intervene, trying to contain any armed clash between cousins.

The struggle within the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan escalated when Bafel Talabani overthrew his partner, Lahur Sheikh Jangi Talabani, and declared himself the Party's head.

The PUK leadership accused Lahur Talabani of putting a spy in Bafel's house in an attempt to poison him.