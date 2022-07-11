Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Baghdad/Karkh Court dismissed a lawsuit against PUK

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-07-11T12:09:39+0000
Baghdad/Karkh Court dismissed a lawsuit against PUK
Shafaq News/ The Karkh Court in Baghdad revealed that it dismissed the lawsuit against the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), filed by the PUK ex-co-chair Lahur Sheikh Jangi.

PUK media quoted sources saying the Court dismissed the lawsuit on June 12.

The lawsuit was submitted by Jangi's lawyer over the Party's decision to remove Jangi from the presidency post.

In February 2020, Bafel Talabani and Lahur Sheikh Jangi Talabani were elected as co-chairs of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, the first step of its kind for Kurdish parties.

It was agreed that the founder's son, Bafel, would conduct politics while Sheikh Jangi would take responsibility for security files.

During Jalal Talabani's illness, Jangi gradually took defacto steps to control social and youth fronts and security institutions in the Party until Bafel could not remove him and eventually agreed to share the leadership.

However, Bafel Talabani's move, supported by veteran leaders in the Party, pulled the rug out from Sheikh Jangi and stripped the power over the institutions under his control for years. 

These fast-moving developments prompted Iraqi President Barham Salih, a PUK leader, and American and Iranian parties to intervene, trying to contain any armed clash between cousins.

The struggle within the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan escalated when Bafel Talabani overthrew his partner, Lahur Sheikh Jangi Talabani, and declared himself the Party's head.

The PUK leadership accused Lahur Talabani of putting a spy in Bafel's house in an attempt to poison him.

related

PUK official expresses discontent with "Inequality" against the Kurds

Date: 2021-06-12 11:45:11
PUK official expresses discontent with "Inequality" against the Kurds

PUK forms a committee to prepare a project for the new government

Date: 2021-11-05 08:50:59
PUK forms a committee to prepare a project for the new government

KDP and PUK will engage the government talks with a single agenda, advisor to Kurdistan's President says

Date: 2021-12-26 10:50:10
KDP and PUK will engage the government talks with a single agenda, advisor to Kurdistan's President says

PUK officially nominate Barham Salih for Iraqi Presidency

Date: 2022-01-10 21:07:00
PUK officially nominate Barham Salih for Iraqi Presidency

Salih is the PUK's only candidate, MP says

Date: 2022-01-26 16:55:55
Salih is the PUK's only candidate, MP says

Prime Minister meets PUK delegation

Date: 2020-09-03 16:43:54
Prime Minister meets PUK delegation

Row over presidency does not undermine PUK-KDP alliance, PUK leading figure says

Date: 2022-02-09 10:18:58
Row over presidency does not undermine PUK-KDP alliance, PUK leading figure says

PUK reveals the features of the upcoming elections in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-09-16 12:00:27
PUK reveals the features of the upcoming elections in Kirkuk