Baghdad: Israel's policy is expansionist and tampers with regional stability

Shafaq News / The permanent representative of Iraq to the United Nations, Muhammad Hussein Bahr al-Uloom, said that Israel's expansionist policy does not aspire to peaceful solutions and stability in the region, calling on the international community to stand against settlement policies.

Bahr Al-Uloom said during the public session of the United Nations General Assembly to discuss the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories, held on 20/5/2021 in New York, “The Republic of Iraq condemns the attacks committed by the Israeli entity against the Palestinian people, which are considered a flagrant violation for human rights and an obstacle hindering peace process in the region."

"Storming the Al-Aqsa Mosque yard, preventing worshipers from arriving to perform their religious rites, targeting unarmed civilians, and the subsequent brutal attacks and incessant raids in occupied Jerusalem, Sheikh Jarrah, and the Gaza Strip, and the destruction of infrastructure and residential complexes, which led to the displacement of people from their homes, leaving them homeless, are all considered a dangerous escalation by the government of this entity and a reflection of its expansionist policies."

Bahr Al-Uloom affirmed the steadfast and principled position of the Iraqi government and people and its unlimited support for the just Palestinian cause, whose sons have been making sacrifices for generations, to preserve their right to establish their independent state, with Jerusalem as its capital, following international resolutions.

Iraq also condemned "the illegal decisions issued by the Israeli occupation administration regarding Jerusalem, and completely rejects prejudice to the historical right to the land of Palestine."

He called on the international community to stand against these policies and actions that perpetuate the process of ethnic cleansing, demographic change, and the violation of the sanctity of places of worship and holy places, and to work to do justice to the brotherly Palestinian people who are subjected to genocide, and to restore their legitimate rights following Security Council and General Assembly resolutions."

"The international community bears its legal and moral responsibilities by being accountable for these violations, taking measures to protect civilians under occupation, withdrawing from all occupied lands, including Holy Jerusalem, releasing Palestinian detainees in Israeli prisons, and stopping Israeli settlement measures aimed at Judaizing the city", he concluded.