Baghdad Governor discloses new details about the four 1,000-beds-hospitals project

Shafaq News/ The Governor of Baghdad, Muhammad Jaber Al-Atta, revealed the latest updates in the four 1,000-beds-hospitals project.

Al-Atta told Shafaq News Agency, "Work is ongoing to complete four hospitals in Baghdad, and have reached advanced stages in the project."

He added that the completion rate of Al-Fadiliya Hospital reached 70%, with a capacity of 200 beds, and the completion rate of al-Shaab Hospital reached 60%, with a capacity of 200 beds. Al-Hurriya Hospital is 50% completed, with a capacity of 400 beds."

Al-Atta pointed out, "The expansion phase of Sheikh Dhari Hospital -with a capacity of 350 beds- has been completed, noting that this will contribute to providing medical supplies and healthcare services to Al-Hussainiyah district and the surrounding areas.