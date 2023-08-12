Baghdad Government Building Adorns Air Defense System, Eliciting Mixed Reactions

Shafaq News/ A high-level officer on Sunday said that the air defense systems recently installed on the top of government buildings in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, were part of a "regular" security actions to secure vital state institutions.

Brigadier General Yahya Rasul, the spokesperson for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, told Shafaq News Agency that "the move took place after securing official permissions from the Joint Operations Command in a bid to secures vital sites in Baghdad and other governorates."

"The weapon was installed on a government building in al-Amiriya district," he said, "it was also warranted by the authorities. It is a regular procedure, and there is nothing to be concerned about."