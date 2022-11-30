Baghdad, Erbil to form committees to solve pending differences

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Planning announced on Wednesday, an agreement to form joint technical committees to consider outstanding issues between Baghdad and Erbil.

The ministry said in a statement that "the Diwani Order Committee 22151 of 2022 headed by the Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Planning, Muhammad Ali Tamim, and charged with resolving outstanding issues with the Kurdistan region, held its first meeting today Wednesday in Baghdad, in the presence of The delegation of the Kurdistan region of Iraq, headed by the Minister they discussed outstanding issues between the two sides, especially the oil and gas law, the budget, and other issues."

The statement added, "It was agreed that the outstanding issues be dealt with, in accordance with what was stipulated in the Iraqi constitution, and the ministerial platform of the government of Prime Minister Muhammad Shia' al-Sudani, which was voted on by the House of Representatives," noting that "the meeting resulted in the formation of joint technical committees to consider the overall The issues that the committee will discuss, provided that joint meetings and gatherings continue in the coming days, in order to reach solutions to all these issues."