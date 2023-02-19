Baghdad, Erbil to form a joint committee to write the hydrocarbons law

Shafaq News/ Iraq's new hydrocarbons law will be written by a joint committee between the federal and regional governments, the latter's media department said in a press release on Sunday.

A delegation from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) convened a meeting with the federal oil ministry in Baghdad this morning, the press release said.

The meeting, according to the press release, agreed to form a joint committee from both sides to prepare and write a new bill on oil and gas.

The KRG delegation is scheduled to hold a series of meetings with government officials in Baghdad to resolve issues relevant to the budget, financial administration, and contested territories.