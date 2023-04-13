Baghdad, Erbil discuss ways to ensure justice for dictatorship victims

Shafaq News / Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, met with the Minister of Martyrs and Anfal Affairs in the Kurdistan Regional Government, Abdullah Haj Mahmoud, on Thursday to discuss the legal and executive aspects related to the rights of victims of dictatorship and Anfal crimes.

According to a statement from al-Sudani's office, the meeting aimed to find ways to overcome obstacles that hinder the implementation of laws that compensate victims and their families.

The Iraqi Prime Minister emphasized the government's commitment to ensuring that all victims of the dictatorial regime and terrorism receive their rights and that all necessary measures are taken to ensure that they live a dignified life. He further stressed the importance of acknowledging their sacrifices and the value of their role in the history of the country.

For his part, Haj Mahmoud appreciated the efforts of the Prime Minister in supporting the families of martyrs and their loved ones, especially his recent efforts to enhance the cooperation and integration between the federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government for the benefit of all Iraqis.