"Baghdad Conference III" was postponed for security concerns











Share font Enable Reading Mode A- A A+

Shafaq News/ The "Baghdad Conference III" conference, originally scheduled to be held at the end of last month, was postponed for security concerns, a government source revealed on Thursday. The source explained that the participating countries in the "Baghdad Conference III" requested the postponement of the conference due to the unstable conditions in Iraq. This instability arises from the escalating attacks against U.S. forces, concerns about potential further escalation of these attacks, and warnings from some nations against traveling to Iraq. The postponement of the "Baghdad Conference III" has been made indefinitely, and a new date has not been set. "The determination of a new date will be contingent on achieving stability in the region and halting the escalation of armed factions against U.S. military forces, which are co-located with various branches of the Iraqi military," the source said.